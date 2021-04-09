Fast News

Prince Philip was admitted to hospital on February 16, 2021 and was treated for a month for a pre-existing heart condition and an infection. The queen’s consort died at home in Windsor Castle.

Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends a parade on August 02, 2017 (AFP)

Britain's Prince Philip, a constant presence at Queen Elizabeth II's side for decades, has died at age 99, Buckingham Palace announced.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is a profound loss for the 94-year-old monarch, who once described him as her "strength and stay all these years".

The outspoken former navy commander devoted much of his life as the queen's consort to charity work – but was notorious for numerous gaffes, many deemed downright offensive.

He was admitted to hospital on February 16, 2021, and went home after a month during which he was treated for a pre-existing heart condition and an infection.

Announcing his passing, BBC television played the national anthem over a picture of Philip in his prime, dressed in military dress uniform

Philip, who was by the queen's side for nearly eight decades, retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96.

Source: AP