Barcelona prosecutors have sued energy giant Endesa for the deaths of hundreds of birds electrocuted by its high-wire power lines.

According to the lawsuit, a copy of which was seen by AFP on Wednesday, prosecutors are suing the utility for offences against the environment and wildlife.

They say the company failed to adequately insulate its electricity cables and pylons, creating "a death trap" for birds.

Electrocution occurs when birds touch two wires at a time or when they perch on a conductive pylon while also touching a cable.

In their complaint, prosecutors said 255 birds died in the Osona region north of Barcelona between 2018 and 2020, including protected species such as white storks, griffon vultures, short-toed eagles and buzzards.

"The electrocution and death of birds due to direct contact with the exposed conductors on pylons owned by the defendant has affected the whole province of Barcelona, constituting a veritable plague," the complaint reads.

Contacted by AFP, Endesa said it had "not yet formally received the complaint" with a company source saying the company had acted "in full compliance with the law in environmental issues and especially in relation to birdlife".

Between 2018 and 2020, the company had modified more than 2,000 pylons and this year would invest "4.6 million euros in Catalonia in adapting power lines to protect birdlife", the source said.

READ MORE:US authorities investigate alarming spike in manatee deaths