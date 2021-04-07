Myanmar troops have fired at anti-coup protesters, killing at least 13 people and wounding several, media reports said, as a series of small blasts hit the commercial capital Yangon and a Chinese-owned factory was set on fire.

Security forces opened fire on protesters in the northwestern town of Kale as they demanded the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, local media said on Wednesday.

A resident of the area and the Myanmar Now news outlet said 11 people were killed and several wounded.

Two protesters were killed in the town of Bago near Yangon, Myanmar Now said.

Reuters could not independently verify the toll.

The country's military ruler said the civil disobedience movement was "destroying" Myanmar.

More than 580 people have been killed, according to an activist group, in the turmoil in Myanmar since a February 1 coup that ended a brief period of civilian-led democracy and sparked nationwide protests and strikes, despite the ruling military's use of lethal force to quell the resistance.

'Sound bombs'

At least seven small explosions were heard in Yangon, including at government buildings, a military hospital and a shopping mall, residents said.

There were no casualties and no claims of responsibility.

The US Embassy in Yangon said it had received reports of "handmade 'sound bombs,' or fireworks meant to create noise and cause minimal damage".

A fire broke out in the Chinese-owned JOC Garment Factory in Yangon on Wednesday, the Fire Department said.

There were no reports of casualties and no details on the extent of damage.

News outlets cited witnesses saying there were casualties and repeated gunfire.

Mizzima news outlet said three people were killed and posted pictures on Facebook of a fire burning near parked vehicles and soldiers with rifles in the street.

The Kale resident said the information was provided to him by witnesses, who took pictures of five dead bodies.

Internet and phone curbs

The mostly youth-led movement's ability to organise anti-coup campaigns and share information via social media and instant messaging has been severely hamstrung by curbs on broadband wireless internet and mobile data services.

Fixed-line services, which few in Myanmar have access to, are still available.

"Myanmar has been subject to a stepwise collapse into the information abyss since February," Alp Toker, founder of internet blockage observatory NetBlocks told Reuters on Wednesday. "Communications are now severely limited and available only to the few."

With print media also halted, protesters have sought workarounds to get their message across, producing their own A4-sized daily news pamphlets that are shared digitally and printed for distribute among the public.

On Tuesday, Dr Sasa, who leads a parallel government of remnants of Suu Kyi's administration, said in a statement that its legal counsel would be submitting evidence of military atrocities to different United Nations human rights bodies.