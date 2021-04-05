Mediation between Jordan's King Abdullah II and his outspoken half-brother, Prince Hamzah, has successfully de-escalated one of the most serious political crises in the kingdom in decades, the palace and a confidant of the prince said.

The apparent resolution of the unprecedented public feud capped a weekend of palace drama during which the king had placed Hamzah under house arrest for allegedly plotting with foreign supporters to destabilise Jordan, a key Western ally.

Jordanian authorities had accused the former crown prince of being involved in a “malicious plot," along with two senior Jordanian officials. Hamzah, 41, denied the allegations, saying he was speaking out against corruption and mismanagement.

The announcement of the successful mediation came after Abdullah's paternal uncle, Hassan, met with Hamzah on Monday.

The mediation took place at Hassan’s home at the Royal Hashemite Court. Hamzah was joined by his brother Hashem and three of their cousins.

READ MORE:Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamzah says he is under house arrest

Letter of loyalty

“In light of the developments of the past two days, I put myself at the disposal of His Majesty the King,” said the statement signed by Hamzah.

He said he would remain loyal to the king and to Jordan’s constitution.

Malik R. Dahlan, a professional mediator and a friend of the family, then issued a separate statement, saying the mediation has “been successful and I expect a resolution shortly.”

Dahlan is the principal of Institution Quraysh for Law & Policy, of which Hamzah Al Hussein is a council overseer.

He said that “this regrettable incident was the result of the clumsy actions of a senior security official and misrepresentation by a government official,” adding that “it should have remained a family matter.”