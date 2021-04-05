Jordan's former crown prince Hamza bin Hussein says he'll disobey orders by the army not to communicate with outside world, after he was put under house arrest.

The half-brother of King Abdullah and former heir to the throne said in an audio recording released by the country's opposition on Monday, that he would not comply after being barred from any activities and told to keep quiet.

"I am going to escalate and won't obey when they tell you you cannot go out or tweet or reach out to people and are only allowed to see the family," he said in the recording he circulated to friends and contacts.

On Saturday the military warned Hamza over actions it said were undermining "security and stability" in Jordan, a key US ally.

Hamza later said he was under house arrest and several high-profile figures were also detained.

In a video the BBC said it obtained from his lawyer, Hamza said several of his friends had been arrested, his security detail removed and his internet and phone lines cut.

At least 16 suspects were arrested and are accused of sedition and working with foreign parties to undermine the security of the country, the government said.

Military's concerns over security

Officials announced on Sunday said that Hamza had liaised with people who had contacts with foreign parties in a plot to destabilise the country and he had been under investigation for some time.

Official news agency Petra named former close aides to the royal family Bassem Awadallah, chief of the royal court in 2007-2008, and Sherif Hassan bin Zaid among an unspecified number of suspects arrested.