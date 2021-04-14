Somalia’s president has defiantly signed into law an extension of his mandate and that of his government as the United States and others threatened sanctions and warned of further instability in one of the world’s most fragile countries.

"President Mohamed Abdullahi (Farmajo) has tonight signed the direction of one person, one vote law which was unanimously passed by parliament on April 14," the statement issued by the Minister of Information Osman A Dubbe late on Tuesday night said.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo's four-year term expired in February without a successor.

The standoff prolongs a months-long election crisis after the February national vote was delayed.

Critics say President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo’s time in office is over. The international community had objected to a mandate extension and warned that the al Qaeda-linked al-Shabab extremist group could take advantage of the country’s heated political divisions.

The president late Tuesday signed the controversial law after the lower house of parliament this week voted to effectively extend his mandate for two years while calling for direct elections during that time. Leaders of the Senate, however, called the vote illegal and Somalia’s opposition protested.

International reactions

"The United States is deeply disappointed by the Federal Government o f Somalia's decision to approve a legislative bill that extends the mandates of the president and parliament by two years," said a statement by US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

"It will compel the United States to reevaluate our bilateral relations with the Federal Government of Somalia, to include diplomatic engagement and assistance, and to consider all available tools, including sanctions and visa restrictions."

A Tuesday statement by Britain's Minister for Africa James Duddridge also warned of unspecified consequences.

"In the absence of consensus leading to inclusive and credible elections being held without further delay, the international community’s relationship with Somalia’s leadership will change," said his statement.