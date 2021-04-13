At least three people, including a police officer, have been killed as protests against the arrest of a religious party leader continued in several cities of Pakistan.

The policeman was killed in overnight clashes with the supporters of Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan who was arrested on Monday in Lahore, a senior police officer Ghulam Mohammad Dogar said.

Ten policemen were also wounded in these clashes in the town of Shahadra near Lahore.

Two demonstrators were reportedly killed in the eastern Punjab province. The violence began Monday after police arrested Rizvi for threatening protests if the government did not expel France’s ambassador over depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

According to Dogar, the arrest was aimed at maintaining law and order. But Rizvi’s detention quickly sparked violent protests by religious groups in cities around the country. The protesters blocked highways and roads in several cities.

The deadly clashes come two days after Rizvi in a statement asked the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to honor what he said was a commitment it made in February to his party to expel the French envoy before April 20 over the publication in France of depictions of Islam’s Prophet.

However, the government has said it only committed to discussing the matter in Parliament.

The reaction from Rizvi’s supporters against his arrest was so swift that police in the eastern city of Lahore could not clear a main highway and roads. Thousands of people were stranded in their vehicles.

Monday's clashes initially erupted in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province.

The TLP in video statement released reiterated its demand from the government to expel the French envoy and said that a grand march would be initiated in case the government failed to meet its April 20 deadline.

Covid-19 oxygen disruption

Thousands of supporters of a Pakistan religious party who blocked major roads to protest the arrest of their leader also disrupted critical oxygen supplies for Covid-19 patients, health officials said Tuesday.