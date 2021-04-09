Amazon is heading into the final stretch of a union push in Bessemer, Alabama, with a sizeable lead over labor organisers.

Of the 3,215 ballots received, workers have so far voted 1,100-463 against forming a union at the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, after several hours of counting on Thursday.

The count will resume Friday morning in Birmingham, Alabama, where agents for the National Labor Relations Board are counting each vote by hand.

Roughly 500 ballots submitted in Amazon.com Inc’s landmark union election were challenged in a contest that will determine whether an Alabama warehouse becomes the online retailer’s first organised workplace in the United States, people familiar with the matter said.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which is organizing the Amazon workers in Bessemer, said that 3,215 votes were sent in, about 55 percent of the nearly 6,000 workers who were eligible to vote.

The election is currently poised to result in workers rejecting a unionisation push by a more than 2-1 margin, potentially dealing a blow to organised labor.

Stuart Appelbaum, the president of the retail union, struck a grim tone in a statement Thursday night as the initial results rolled in, signaling that the union will put up a legal fight if the vote doesn’t go its way.

“Our system is broken, Amazon took full advantage of that, and we will be calling on the labor board to hold Amazon accountable for its illegal and egregious behavior during the campaign,” he said, without specifying any allegations. “But make no mistake about it; this still represents an important moment for working people and their voices will be heard.”

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE:New small business coalition targets Amazon in antitrust campaign