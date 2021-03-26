Fast News

Amazon tweets “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you?” in response to accusations against the behmouth creating an atmospwhere where workers feel pressured to urinate in bottles rather than be seen on break.

The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S. (Reuters)

Amazon is currently fighting a public relations battle defending itself over accusations that the giant company is not giving its employees enough breaks to go to toilets.

The Amazon News account posted on Twitter, "You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one."

1/2 You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021

The same Amazon account replied earlier to an article by Jessa Crispin published by the Guardian that said "Amazon is a disaster for workers. Nomadland glosses over that".

Amazon replied, "Unlike the production team from Nomadland, it doesn’t appear that the author of this piece has ever been into an Amazon building, and she decided to write a fiction piece based on opinion instead of facts."

1/3 Unlike the production team from Nomadland, it doesn’t appear that the author of this piece has ever been into an Amazon building, and she decided to write a fiction piece based on opinion instead of facts. https://t.co/bPnzLKEDS5 — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 23, 2021

Thousands of tweets mocked Amazon’s post leaving the company in a public relations battle with a group of workers in Alabama attempting to unionize.

Amazon's response strategy comes through a campaign illustrating just how well they treat their workers which doesn’t seem to be succeeding as many high-profile labour organisers, celebrities and even politicians joined the side of the striking workers.

1/3 I welcome @SenSanders to Birmingham and appreciate his push for a progressive workplace. I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace https://t.co/Fq8D6vyuh9 — Dave Clark (@davehclark) March 24, 2021

Last January, a document marked “Amazon Confidential,” provided details on violations by the company's staff including “public urination” and “public defecation.” The document was provided to The Intercept by an Amazon employee in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: Amazon launches new website in Poland

Source: Reuters