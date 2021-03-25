WORLD
4 MIN READ
Some Australians return as others evacuated in floods crisis
Floodwaters continue to flow from overloaded dams and rivers, particularly in New South Wales state, leading authorities to urge caution.
Some Australians return as others evacuated in floods crisis
Flooding resulting from a severe weather event with prolonged rains is seen at the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia, on March 25, 2021. / Reuters
March 25, 2021

Australians hit by devastating floodwaters have begun returning to their homes as skies cleared and authorities accelerated clean-up efforts, though fresh evacuation orders were issued in some areas where water levels were still rising.

Relentless rains for five straight days - the worst downpour in more than half a century - burst river banks, inundating homes, roads, bridges and farms and cutting off entire towns in Australia's east. More than 40,000 people were forced to move to safe zones and two men were killed after their cars became trapped in floodwaters.

Water continued to flow from overloaded dams and rivers on Thursday, particularly in New South Wales state, leading authorities to urge caution.

READ MORE: Rescue efforts continue in Australia after 'catastrophic' floods

"Even though the sun is now shining, the danger has not passed," the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.

Rising floodwaters from the Mehi river split Moree, a regional town 650 kilometres (404 miles) northwest of Sydney, into two, emergency services said.

Major flooding also continues in Sydney's western suburbs of North Richmond and Windsor, while fresh evacuation orders were issued for some areas in the centre of the state.

40 percent population affected

Recommended

Still, there were some signs of relief as rescue teams, including defence force personnel, took advantage of eased conditions in several areas to clear debris and deliver supplies.

"The best advice I've received this morning is that most of the river systems we believe have peaked," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said during a televised news briefing.

"And now we are considering ... which communities are able to return back in the next few days, and we just ask for everybody's patience."

Around 40 percent of Australia's population of 25 million was affected by the severe weather system that stretched across an area the size of Alaska in recent days, touching every mainland state or territory but one.

Several evacuation orders have been lifted, but there were still around 20,000 people waiting in rescue centres, Berejiklian said.

Images of the devastation have included rescues of families by boat, stranded cattle and submerged houses.

Fridges, lounges, pillows and even a spa bath washed away in the floods were spotted on the beaches, footage on social media showed, as muddy waters from the Hawkesbury river, a major waterway north of Sydney, reached the Tasman Sea.

The Insurance Council of Australia, the main industry body, said about 17,000 damages claims worth about $193.32 million (A$254.2 million) had been lodged by Wednesday morning. 

READ MORE: Australia bush fire destroys large swathes of heritage-listed island

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki