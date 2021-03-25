Australians hit by devastating floodwaters have begun returning to their homes as skies cleared and authorities accelerated clean-up efforts, though fresh evacuation orders were issued in some areas where water levels were still rising.

Relentless rains for five straight days - the worst downpour in more than half a century - burst river banks, inundating homes, roads, bridges and farms and cutting off entire towns in Australia's east. More than 40,000 people were forced to move to safe zones and two men were killed after their cars became trapped in floodwaters.

Water continued to flow from overloaded dams and rivers on Thursday, particularly in New South Wales state, leading authorities to urge caution.

"Even though the sun is now shining, the danger has not passed," the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.

Rising floodwaters from the Mehi river split Moree, a regional town 650 kilometres (404 miles) northwest of Sydney, into two, emergency services said.

Major flooding also continues in Sydney's western suburbs of North Richmond and Windsor, while fresh evacuation orders were issued for some areas in the centre of the state.

40 percent population affected