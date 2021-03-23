TÜRKİYE
Turkey, EU to cooperate on 'positive agenda'
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and EU High Representative Josep Borrell discuss relations between Ankara and Brussels as well as regional issues.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) meets Head of the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (L) in Brussels, Belgium on March 22, 2021. / AA
March 23, 2021

Turkey’s foreign minister has met with the EU foreign policy chief in Brussels to discuss bilateral ties, regional issues and other matters.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey “will work together with EU High Representative Josep Borrell to continue [the] positive agenda.

“More cooperation is needed on updating [the] Customs Union, visa liberalisation, irregular migration and [the] fight against terrorism,” said Cavusoglu in his personal Twitter account.

He added that “regional issues including Syria, Afghanistan and Libya” were also among the subjects the two officials discussed during the meeting.

"We want to establish relations with Turkey as a candidate country, a neighbor and an important country where we can develop the best relations. We want to do this by defending the interests of member states and the EU," Borrell said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers which is taking place before the EU Leaders Summit this week.

Turkey-EU relations will be evaluated during the summit.

Borrell also said that in the coming weeks, the EU would continue to closely monitor Turkey’s behavior by setting some milestones, such as talks on resolving the Cyprus issue and consultative talks with Greece.

SOURCE:AA
