Republic of Congo opposition candidate Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas has died of Covid-19 as he was being transferred to France for treatment, his campaign director told AFP, the day after presidential elections in which he was the main challenger.

Kolelas "died in the medical aircraft which came to get him from Brazzaville on Sunday afternoon," said Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda on Monday.

The sixty-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday afternoon, and was unable to host his last campaign meeting in Brazzaville.

Sunday's presidential election was boycotted by the main opposition and took place under an internet blackout, with critics voicing concerns over the transparency of polls seen as tilted towards veteran leader Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Kolelas was seen as the main rival to Sassou Nguesso, who has lead the central African country for a total of 36 years since 1979.