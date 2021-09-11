WORLD
2 MIN READ
Drone attack targets northern Iraq's Erbil airport: officials
There were no immediate reports of casualties in an attack that security officials said was carried out by explosive-laden drones.
Drone attack targets northern Iraq's Erbil airport: officials
A view of Erbil International Airport in Erbil, Iraq, March 17, 2020. / Reuters
September 11, 2021

A drone attack has hit near US forces stationed at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, Iraq's Kurdish security officials said.

The internal security service for Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, of which Erbil is the capital, initially said on Saturday three rockets had hit near the airport.

A second statement by the counter-terrorism force said the attack had been carried out by explosive-laden drones.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The airport suffered no damage, according to its director, Ahmed Hochiar.

Witnesses said they heard at least six explosions in the area.

READ MORE: Iraq's Erbil airport becomes operational after overnight drone attack

Recommended

Airport hosting US troops

The airport in Erbil has come under attack several times in the past year, including by drones carrying explosives.

US officials blame previous attacks on Iran-aligned Shia Muslim militias which have vowed to fight until the remaining 2,500 US military personnel leave the country.

The US forces are leading an international military coalition whose mandate is to help Iraqi forces fight remnants of the terrorist Daesh group.

The coalition did not immediately comment on Saturday's incident.

READ MORE: Barrage of rockets hits Iraqi air base hosting US troops

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building