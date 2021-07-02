Contacts between Turkey and the US over the security of Kabul's international airport after the US pullout will continue after Washington's troop withdrawal from the country.

The announcement was made on Friday by Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar who added that "no decision has been reached at the moment”.

“We will discuss the outcome of the talks at a meeting chaired by our president. And we will put the plan into effect after the president’s approval,” he told reporters on Friday after his visit to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

A delegation of US State Department and Pentagon officials arrived in Ankara last week to discuss progress on efforts to keep Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul operational after the US troop pullout, set to conclude by September 11.

Both parties later agreed to continue discussions, a Turkish National Defence Ministry statement said.

The situation in Afghanistan heated up after US President Joe Biden announced that all American forces will withdraw from the war-torn country by September 11, with NATO allies doing the same.

