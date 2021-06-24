UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed to the Security Council to renew a cross-border aid operation into war-torn Syria for another year, warning that a failure to do so would be devastating for millions of people.

Guterres addressed the 15-member body ahead of a likely showdown next month between Western members and Russia and China over the renewal of the mandate for the long-running aid operation, which expires on July 10.

"A failure to extend the council's authorisation would have devastating consequences," Guterres said.

The Security Council first authorised a cross-border aid operation into Syria in 2014 at four points. Last year, it reduced that access to one crossing point from Turkey that leads into a rebel-held area in northwestern Syria due to opposition from Russia and China over renewing all four.

READ MORE:Russia's bid to reduce cross-border aid to Syria fails at UN

Russian disagreement

Council veto-power Russia – an ally of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad – has questioned the importance of the cross-border aid operation, arguing that aid can be delivered to northern Syria from the capital Damascus.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council the aid operation violated Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and Moscow only agreed to the operation in 2014 because the Syria was being "riven into parts by terrorists."

He said now most of Syria's territory had been "liberated" the cross-border aid operation "is simply an anachronism."