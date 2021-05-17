WORLD
Biden tells Netanyahu he backs 'ceasefire' amid Israeli attacks on Gaza
US President Joe Biden has so far resisted joining other world leaders in calling for an end to Israel's ongoing violent military strikes on Palestinians in besieged Gaza.
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on besieged Gaza on May 17, 2021. / Reuters
May 17, 2021

US President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he backs having a "ceasefire," resisting joining other world leaders in calling for an immediate end to Israel's violent air strikes in Gaza.

In a phone call with the Israeli prime minister on Monday, "the president expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end," the White House said.

Just hours after the call, Israel carried out renewed shelling on the Palestinian enclave early morning on Tuesday.

In contrast to widespread condemnation of Israeli forces bombing Palestinians in besieged Gaza, the US has rationalised Israel's brutal attacks.

The White House statement came as the death toll in the besieged Gaza soared to 212 on Monday.

The grim figure includes 61 children, 35 women and 16 elderly people, the ministry said in a statement, while 1,400 people have been wounded during the attacks.

READ MORE: UN refugee agency: Israel displaces 42,000 in Gaza bombardment

Recommended

Close US ally

The White House said Biden reiterated what has been his main message so far: "his firm support for Israel's right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks."

Biden "encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians," the statement said.

But the White House has steered clear of condemning any aspect of the ongoing Israeli military strikes, saying that the close US ally is justified in attacks in Gaza.

Officials have, however, suggested that more critical views are being relayed in private.

READ MORE: US 'blocks' third draft UN statement on Israeli aggression in Palestine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
