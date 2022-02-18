WORLD
Mali calls on France to withdraw troops from its territory without delay
The demand from Mali's ruling junta comes a day after French President Macron announced the troop withdrawal from the west African country, saying it would take four to six months.
There are a total of 25,000 foreign troops currently deployed in the Sahel region, including around 4,300 French soldiers. / Reuters
February 18, 2022

Mali's ruling military junta has demanded that France withdraw troops from the country without delay and under the supervision of Malian authorities.

A junta spokesman said in a statement announced on public television on Friday that the results of France's nine-year military engagement in conflict-torn Mali were "not satisfactory". 

Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga said a decision on Thursday by France and European allies to withdraw their forces from the West African nation was a unilateral move that violated military accords between Mali and France.

"In view of its repeated breaches of the defence agreements, the government invites French authorities to withdraw without delay, the Barkhan and Takouba forces from the national territory under the supervision of the Malian authorities," Maiga said, speaking on national television.

Military withdrawal

France and its European partners involved in the fight against militants in Mali decided to start the coordinated withdrawal of their military resources in the country.

They agreed to set out plans on how to remain in the region, notably Niger and Gulf of Guinea countries by June 2022, a joint statement said on Thursday.

The joint statement was issued by countries operating with France's Barkhane counter-terrorism force and the Takuba mission, which includes some 14 European nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the attitudes of Mali's ruling junta had forced France to pull out and denied that its almost decade-long deployment had ended in failure.

Deteriorated relations 

Relations between France and its former colony have deteriorated in recent weeks since the junta went back on an agreement to organise an election in February and proposed holding power until 2025.

Announcing the troop withdrawal on Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron said it would take four to six months. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
