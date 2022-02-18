Mali's ruling military junta has demanded that France withdraw troops from the country without delay and under the supervision of Malian authorities.

A junta spokesman said in a statement announced on public television on Friday that the results of France's nine-year military engagement in conflict-torn Mali were "not satisfactory".

Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga said a decision on Thursday by France and European allies to withdraw their forces from the West African nation was a unilateral move that violated military accords between Mali and France.

"In view of its repeated breaches of the defence agreements, the government invites French authorities to withdraw without delay, the Barkhan and Takouba forces from the national territory under the supervision of the Malian authorities," Maiga said, speaking on national television.

Military withdrawal

France and its European partners involved in the fight against militants in Mali decided to start the coordinated withdrawal of their military resources in the country.

They agreed to set out plans on how to remain in the region, notably Niger and Gulf of Guinea countries by June 2022, a joint statement said on Thursday.