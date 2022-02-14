French police has killed a man who attacked them with a knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station.

The man attacked two police officers on patrol at the station, the terminus for trains from London, on Monday with a 30-centimetre (12-inch) knife, said a police source.

“The police used their firearms, thus eliminating all danger, both for themselves and for travellers,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote in a tweet.

The attack occurred around 7:00am (0600GMT), he said.

A France Television journalist who was at the train station at the time posted a video of the incident on social media, in which two gunshots can be heard.