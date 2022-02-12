Fast News

Inspired by Canadian truckers paralysing border traffic with the United States, the demonstrators include anti-Covid vaccination activists and people angry at fast-rising energy prices.

Gendarmerie armoured vehicles have also been deployed in the streets of the capital for the first time since the 'yellow vest' protests at the end of 2018. (AFP)

Thousands of opponents of Covid-19 rules were encamped on the outskirts of Paris after driving in convoys from across France, intent on entering the city in defiance of a ban by authorities who are determined to prevent any blockade of the capital.

Nearly 7,200 police and gendarmes "are being deployed over the next three days to enforce the ban on vehicle convoys," Paris police headquarters said early on Saturday.

The prefect of the Paris police, Didier Lallement, said they had created a temporary car pound which, together with dozens of tow trucks, "will ... put an end to any blockage".

Police showed off their anti-blockage arsenal on Twitter, publishing photographs of loader tractors for the removal of barricades as well as trucks equipped with cranes or water cannon.

Prime Minister Jean Castex vowed to remain steadfast.

"If they block traffic or if they try to block the capital, we must be very firm about this," he insisted on France 2 television channel on Friday.

Ban on the gathering

Police estimated 3,300 vehicles were involved in the various convoys by Friday afternoon.

Paris police banned the gathering because of feared "public order disturbances" and said protesters who tried to block roads would face fines or arrest.

The order prohibiting the assembly of convoys was upheld on Friday by the courts, which rejected two appeals.

"It's a betrayal. The basis of the order is not respectful of the law, of the freedom to demonstrate," anti-vaccine and "yellow vest" activist Sophie Tissier said.

Just two months ahead of presidential elections and with the government desperate to avoid violent scenes in the capital, Macron said on Friday he understood the "fatigue" linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

