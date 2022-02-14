Ukraine ambassador to Britain has said Kiev could drop its bid to join NATO to avoid war with Russia.

Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC on Sunday that Ukraine was willing to be "flexible" over its goal to join the Atlantic military alliance, a move Russian President Vladimir Putin has said would be a trigger for war.

"We might - especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it," Prystaiko was quoted as saying when asked if Kiev could change its position on NATO membership.

Ukraine is not a NATO member but has a promise dating from 2008 that it will eventually be given the opportunity to join, a step that would bring the US-led alliance to Russia's border.

Russia's 'red line'