US military spokesman has said Moscow’s claims of a US submarine infringing on Russia’s territorial waters have “no truth”.

Russian Defense Ministry has said it had chased away a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific, near the disputed Kuril islands. (AP)

The United States did not carry out operations in Russian territorial waters, the US military has said.

"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," US military spokesman Captain Kyle Raines said in a statement on Saturday.

"I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters," the statement added.

According to a statement, the US submarine was detected near the Far East islands as the Russian military is holding naval exercises.

The US side ignored a Russian military warning calling on the submarine to leave the country's waters, said the ministry, adding that a Russian Navy frigate chased off the sub.

The Kuril Islands, a Pacific chain that causes tension in the region are claimed by both Japan and Russia. (AP)

Russia summons US attaché

The US military attaché in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry over the alleged violation, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ownership of the four southernmost Kuril Islands is disputed between Russia and Japan.

The incident comes amid rising tensions over the Eastern European country of Ukraine, with some 100,000 Russian troops amassed at its borders and the US warning Russia could invade “at any time.”

The US has threatened sanctions over any military aggression, while Moscow denies any intention to invade.

