WORLD
4 MIN READ
Modi's BJP eyes big win in bellwether India state elections
Polls kick off in northern Uttar Pradesh which has a larger population than Brazil and in national elections sends more lawmakers to parliament than any other state.
Modi's BJP eyes big win in bellwether India state elections
Yogi Adityanath, 49, has been accused of stoking religious divisions to woo Hindu voters, who make up 80 percent of Uttar Pradesh's electorate. / Reuters Archive
February 10, 2022

Polls have opened in India's most populous state in a test of the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda in the face of a surge in hate crimes against minority Muslims, trenchant unemployment, rising inflation and the coronavirus pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh has struggled through India's economic downturn, and Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keen to prove it still holds sway in the bellwether state, home to more than 200 million people.

A strong victory in the northern Hindi-speaking heartland will give the BJP a boost ahead of national elections in 2024, when it will seek a third straight victory under Modi.

Opinion polls have indicated that the BJP will retain power in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly –– something no party has done since 1985 –– with an increased vote share.

Weekslong balloting in state elections will also take place in the states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

READ MORE:How the BJP has further marginalised Muslims from Indian electoral politics

READ MORE: Nearly 9,000 Indians ended their lives in 2020 Covid lockdown

Stoking religious divisions

The battleground Uttar Pradesh has a larger population than Brazil and in national elections sends more lawmakers to parliament than any other state, accounting for 80 of the 543 seats in the lower house.

Recommended

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is led by firebrand Hindu monk and incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath, whose sharp tongue has won him fans and critics alike.

Adityanath, 49, has been accused of stoking religious divisions to woo Hindu voters, who make up 80 percent of the state electorate.

The saffron-robed ascetic has been outspoken in his Hindu nationalist rhetoric during campaigning for the staggered seven-phase polls, riling the state's minority Muslim population.

READ MORE: India monks call for 'Muslim genocide' in hate speech summit

The BJP's main rival is the Samajwadi (Socialist) Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav who has been seeking to tap into discontent over job losses and rising prices since the first wave of the pandemic hit the country in 2020.

Keen to make up lost ground, the BJP has promised a job for at least one member of each family and free electricity for farmers –– a key voting bloc –– if it retains power.

The first phase of polling on Thursday will see more than 22 million voters cast their ballots for 58 assembly seats.

Counting will take place on March 10 after all seven voting phases.

READ MORE: Hijab-wearing Indian woman lauded for standing up to far-right Hindu mob

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway