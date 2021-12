Fast News

Outrage as far-right religious and political groups seek Rohingya-like mass murder and exodus of Indian Muslims, in presence of the leaders of ruling BJP, in a three-day Hindutva conclave held in northern Haridwar city.

Speakers cite the 2017 atrocities against Rohingya Muslims and their exodus from Myanmar, a policy they say could be followed in India as well. (Twitter/ @HindutvaWatchIn)

Leaders of several far-right groups with ties to the ruling Narendra Modi's government have called for ethnic cleansing of minorities in India, especially the country's 200 million Muslims, in a three-day summit, according to local media and videos on social media, sparking widespread outrage and calls for their immediate arrest.

The three-day hate speech conclave was held by the controversial Hindutva figure Yati Narsinghanand from December 17 to 19 in northern India's Haridwar city, where multiple speakers made calls to annihilate minorities and attack their religious spaces, The Quint reported on Wednesday.

"Economic boycott won't work. Hindu groups need to update themselves. Swords look good on stage only. This battle against Muslims will be won by those with better weapons," Narsinghanand, an engineer-turned-firebrand Hindutva leader told the gathering as crowds cheered.

Another speaker Sadhvi Annapurna, general secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha [Hindu Grand Assembly], called for the mass murder of Muslims, according to the English news website The Wire.

"Nothing is possible without weapons. If you want to eliminate their population then kill them. Be ready to kill and be ready to go to jail. Even if 100 of us are ready to kill 20 lakhs of them (Muslims), then we will be victorious, and go to jail," Annapurna said.

The Wire said the summit witnessed an "extraordinary quantity of hate speech, mobilisations to violence and anti-Muslim sentiment."

Open call for Muslim Genocide by Hindu Right-Wing leaders in India! https://t.co/KJRtEDmISs — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) December 22, 2021

Political encouragement from BJP?

BJP politicians Ashwini Upadhyay and Udita Tyagi also participated in the event that "gave the event a level of political encouragement from the ruling party," The Wire reported.

Speakers cited 2017 mass atrocities against Rohingya Muslims and their exodus from Myanmar as an example and called for a similar policy to conduct Muslims' ethnic cleansing in India.

"Like in Myanmar, the police here, the politicians here, the army and every Hindu must pick up weapons and we will have to conduct this cleanliness drive (ethnic cleansing). There is no solution apart from this," said Swami Prabodhanand Giri, head of the Hindu Raksha Sena [Save Hindu Army], a far-right group based in northern Uttarakhand state.

Sindhu Sagar Swami advises people to buy lands owned by Muslims & make village free of Muslims. He boasts of him trapping atleast 10 Muslims in FAKE SC/ST act cases & asks more people to do the same. Says, Yati's followers are giving arms training to youth. #HaridwarGenocidalMeet pic.twitter.com/agCeWOpWLK — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 22, 2021

"If I was present in the parliament when PM Manmohan Singh said that minorities have first right over national resources, I would've followed Nathuram Godse, I'd have shot him six times in the chest with a revolver," said another speaker Dharamdas Maharaj, according to The Quint.

Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948, and is hailed by Hindutva groups in India. Maharaj's remarks were made in reference to Singh's 2006 Parliament speech in which the then prime minister said Indian minorities must have the first claim on resources of the country.

A portion of the three-day summit was live-streamed on social media.

The event has sparked anger on social media with users using the hashtag #HaridwarGenocidalMeet and #HaridwarHateAssembly to call out the far-right groups.

IAMC strongly condemns the Hindu nationalists' call for an anti-Muslim genocide in India. Last week, Hindu extremist leaders gathered in Uttrakhand for ‘Religious Parliament’, where speakers pitched for buying weapons to start a war against India's 230Million Muslims & Christians https://t.co/sIGYbBauQ0 — Indian American Muslim Council (@IAMCouncil) December 22, 2021

Muslims under Modi's rule

The Wire shared photographs of the speakers with members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) warning, "the statements calling for ethnic cleansing and genocide are particularly alarming" given the speakers' connections with the BJP.

The controversial conclave of Hindutva chiefs comes a week after Indian PM Modi reportedly told a US-hosted "Democracy Summit" that the democratic spirit, including respect for rule of law and pluralistic ethos, is "ingrained in Indians".

Critics say PM Modi has failed to intervene and stop rising incidents of attacks on minorities, misuse of religion by Hindu hardliners, and intolerance against dissent in the country.

Since Modi came to power in 2014, Hindu mobs have lynched dozens of people — mainly Muslims and Dalit Hindus — suspected of illegally transporting cows or consuming beef.

Biggest call for genocide came in India and yet the whole government, whole good hindus are silently watching it.

These hate mongers are taking india towards a planned holocaust and still everyone is silent. Such a shame #HaridwarHateAssembly #HaridwarGenocidalMeet https://t.co/ah6jcnFVnX — John Snow (@_the_LastKnight) December 22, 2021

Hindu far-right groups have also targeted Muslims over "love jihad", the conspiracy theory that Muslims are luring Hindu women with the aim of conversion and eventually national domination.

Muslims were also accused of spreading Covid-19. In recent months, Hindu mobs have targeted Muslims praying on Fridays in northern India.

Muslims represent 14 percent of India's 1.3 billion people. Hindus constitute more than 80 percent.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies