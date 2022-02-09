Economically devastated Afghanistan has been hit by a steep rise in the number of reported coronavirus cases.

“The situation is worsening day by day,” Dr Mohammed Gul Liwal, director at Kabul’s only Covid-19 treatment hospital, said on Wednesday speaking inside a chilly conference room.

The Omicron variant is hitting Afghanistan hard, Liwal said, but he admits it is just a guess because the country is still waiting for kits that test specifically for the variant.

They were supposed to arrive before the end of last month, said Public Health Ministry spokesman Dr Javid Hazhir. The World Health Organization now says Afghanistan will get the kits by the end of February.

The organisation says that between January 30 and February 5, public laboratories in Afghanistan tested 8,496 samples, of which nearly half, were positive for Covid-19. Those numbers translate into a 47.4 percent positivity rate, the world health body said.

As of Tuesday, the WHO recorded 7,442 deaths and close to 167,000 infections since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago. In the absence of large-scale testing, these relatively low figures are believed to be a result of extreme under-reporting.

Only five hospitals in Afghanistan offer Covid-19 treatment, with 33 others having been forced to close in recent months for lack of doctors, medicines and even heat.

And, since the Taliban takeover almost six months ago, hospital employees have received only one month’s salary, in December.

'Low on Afghan people's list of fears'