French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin told him he would not further escalate the Ukraine crisis in their marathon talks in the Kremlin a day earlier.

At a news conference after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron on Tuesday said Putin told him during their more than five-hour meeting on Monday that “he won’t be initiating an escalation. I think it is important.”

According to the French president, Putin also said there won’t be any Russian “permanent (military) base” or “deployment” in Belarus, where Russia had sent a large amount of troops for major war games that are about to kick off.

Macron's remarks on a visit to Kiev came on Tuesday after the Kremlin denied reports that he and Putin struck a deal on de-escalating the crisis.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that “in the current situation, Moscow and Paris can't be reaching any deals.”

Peskov also said withdrawing Russian troops from Belarus after the war games was the plan all along.

'It will take time to get results'

Macron said both Putin and Zelenskyy confirmed to him that they were willing to implement the so-called Minsk agreements aimed at ending the separatist conflict in the eastern Ukraine.