"If Russia invades –– that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine, again –– then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2," US President Biden tells a joint news conference with Germany's Chancellor Scholz.

Biden says Germany is a totally reliable ally and there is no need to win back Germany's trust. (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden has warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, there will be no Nord Stream 2, in remarks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I promise there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2" gas pipeline to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine with "tanks and troops," President Biden said on Monday.

When asked how he would do that, he responded, "I promise you we will be able to do it."

Europe's most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 is designed by Russian energy giant Gazprom to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine.

The White House has expressed increasing alarm about the prospects of a military conflict.

Biden has been looking to solidify support among European allies for economy-jarring sanctions against Russia if it moves further with an invasion.

Biden: Germany is reliable

Biden also said Germany is a totally reliable ally and there is no need to win back Germany's trust.

"There is no doubt in America's mind that Germany is an incredibly reliable ally."

Biden said Americans who are in Ukraine, aside from US diplomats, should leave the country because of the threat of invasion from Russia.

Biden said he would hate to see Americans caught in the cross-fire in the event of an invasion.

Chancellor Scholz said both sides worked on joint preparations so that sanctions can be imposed quickly on Russia.

"We are prepared to continue to provide funding to economic stabilisation of Ukraine," Scholz added.

"We provide a very, very large part of the financial support for Ukraine," said Scholz, noting that Germany had provided about $2 billion to the country.

When asked about Nord stream 2, Scholz said Germany and the US will act together.

Criticism from Ukraine

Earlier on Monday, Scholz, on his first trip to the White House since taking over from longtime German leader Angela Merkel, said their countries were the "closest allies and working intensely together."

Germany's new government has come under criticism from Ukraine and some in the United States over accusations that it is not fully engaging with US-led efforts to push back against Russian military pressure on pro-Western Ukraine.

At issue is Germany's decision not to join the United States and other NATO allies in Europe in sending weapons to help Ukraine's military and questions over whether Germany is willing to shelve a major pipeline due to start shipping natural gas from Russia as part of severe Western sanctions.

However, Scholz is using his Washington visit to smooth over differences.

"We are close allies and we act in a coordinated and united way when it comes to responding to the current crises," Scholz told reporters earlier on Monday, saying Russia would pay "a very high price" if it attacks Ukraine.

