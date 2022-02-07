Fast News

NATO chief Stoltenberg welcomed President Erdogan's reconciliatory efforts in Russia-Ukraine tensions as the two discussed the Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

The US and its allies have warned of an imminent attack and threatened Russia with “severe consequences” if it further invades Ukraine. (Reuters Archive)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has thanked the Turkish president for his “active support” and “personal engagement to find political solution” to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Stoltenberg said that he spoke with Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed Russia’s military buildup in and around Ukraine.

“I thanked him for his active support & personal engagement to find a political solution, and welcomed Turkiye’s strong practical support to #Ukraine,” he said.

“#NATO remains ready for dialogue,” he added.

Last week, Erdogan said that Turkiye is ready to host a summit of Russian and Ukrainian leaders to defuse the ongoing tensions.

Speaking to reporters on his way home from Ukraine, Erdogan said he is ready to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together.

READ MORE: For Ukraine, NATO needs to recognise Turkiye’s unique geopolitical role

Germany welcomes Ankara’s efforts

Meanwhile, Germany on Monday welcomed Turkiye’s efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christofer Burger said Germany has been in close contact with its European and NATO partners on the latest developments.

“We certainly welcome every effort (by our partners) to resolve the current conflict,” he said, responding to a question about President Erdogan’s efforts to facilitate talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Pro-Russian forces in 2014 invaded the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

Moscow is now said to have amassed thousands of troops near Ukraine’s borders, prompting fears that it could be planning another military offensive.

The US and its allies have warned of an imminent attack and threatened Russia with “severe consequences” if it further invades Ukraine.

But Moscow has denied that it is preparing to invade Ukraine and said its troops are there for exercises.

READ MORE: Fahrettin Altun: Turkiye will not turn its back on Ukraine

Source: TRTWorld and agencies