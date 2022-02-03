The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said it was leading a nationwide investigation into a series of bomb threats against multiple universities and places of worship associated with the Black American community.

"Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness," the US agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, bomb threats were sent to churches and a dozen universities serving mostly African American populations, forcing them into lockdowns while buildings were searched and cleared.

A similar set of threats were sent in early January to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) — a federally designated network of schools established in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to serve Black students, and where the majority of students today are Black.

