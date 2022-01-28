WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tunisia police foil attack planned by woman trained in Syria
The Interior Ministry says the woman, who was planning to target tourist areas in the country, is under arrest.
Tunisia police foil attack planned by woman trained in Syria
Tunisian security forces have thwarted several militant plots in recent years. / AFP
January 28, 2022

Tunisian police have thwarted an attack planned by a woman coming from Syria, where she received training "with terrorist groups".

The country's Interior Ministry said on Friday the woman, who was planning attacks on tourist areas with an explosive belt, had been imprisoned.

The ministry said the woman returned to Tunisia on January 10 after a year of training in Syria, where she planned the attack.

Tunisian security forces have thwarted most militant plots in recent years and they have become more efficient at responding to those attacks that do occur, Western diplomats say.

Recommended

In November, police shot and wounded an extremist who sought to attack them with a knife and cleaver in the capital.

The last major attacks in Tunisia took place in 2015 when militants killed scores of people in two separate assaults at a museum in Tunis and a beach resort in Sousse.

READ MORE:Tunisian police kill three militants after fatal attack on officer

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China