Tunisian police have thwarted an attack planned by a woman coming from Syria, where she received training "with terrorist groups".

The country's Interior Ministry said on Friday the woman, who was planning attacks on tourist areas with an explosive belt, had been imprisoned.

The ministry said the woman returned to Tunisia on January 10 after a year of training in Syria, where she planned the attack.

Tunisian security forces have thwarted most militant plots in recent years and they have become more efficient at responding to those attacks that do occur, Western diplomats say.