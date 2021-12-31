The World Food Programme (WFP) has suspended its operations across Sudan's province of North Darfur following recent attacks on its warehouses, a decision expected to affect about two million local people.

A statement released by the UN food agency on Thursday said all three of its warehouses in the area were attacked and looted. More than 5,000 metric tonnes of food were stolen, the group said.

Earlier in the week, the WFP said an unidentified armed group had attacked one of its warehouses in North Darfur's provincial capital of el Fasher. In response, local authorities imposed a curfew across the province.

However, the attacks continued until early Thursday, said the statement. Hundreds of looters have also dismantled warehouse structures, the WFP added.

“This theft has robbed nearly two million people of the food and nutrition support they so desperately need," said WFP Executive Director David Beasley.

"Not only is this a tremendous setback to our operations across the country, but it endangers our staff and jeopardises our ability to meet the needs of the most vulnerable families.”

The agency said it cannot divert assistance from other parts of the East African country to the looted warehouses without compromising the needs of vulnerable Sudanese living outside the province.