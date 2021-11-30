A Myanmar junta court has postponed giving a verdict in the incitement trial of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The court adjourned the verdict "until December 6," to allow testimony from an additional witness, Dr. Zaw Myint Maung, according to a legal official on Tuesday.

The legal official spoke on condition of anonymity because the government has restricted the release of information about the trial.

The court was to deliver a verdict on Tuesday on charges of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions against Suu Kyi, who has rejected the charges.

The Nobel laureate faces three years in prison if found guilty of incitement against the military, as well as a catalogue of other charges that could see her jailed for decades.

Journalists have been barred from proceedings in the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw and Suu Kyi's lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media.

READ MORE: Suu Kyi on her first verdict in Myanmar's junta trial

Harsh sentences