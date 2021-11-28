Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to implement a preferential trade agreement signed 17 years ago.

"We must intensify our efforts to increase our trade volume to the level of $100 billion; in this context, we first must put into effect the trade agreement, ECOTA, which is among the strategic goals of the 2025 Vision document," Erdogan said speaking at the 15th summit of the ECO in Ashgabat on Sunday.

Stressing that the agreement, which has not been implemented for 17 years, was the main instrument that could help reach the intra-regional goals, Erdogan said that the Istanbul-based ECO Bank could function efficiently to develop member countries once its institutional and financial capacities are enhanced.

The president noted that the improvement of the transport infrastructure within the region along with efforts to revive the Silk Road were ongoing at full pace.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey, Turkmenistan set to meet trade target of $5B

READ MORE: Turkic Council reforms into Organization of Turkic States

Regional stability

Erdogan also called on regional and international cooperation in the fight against terrorism.