The international organisation was established in 2009 to promote full-spectrum cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries.

The 8th summit has been hosted by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan under the theme "Green Technologies and Smart Cities in the Digital Age". (AA)

The name of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) has been officially changed to the Organization of Turkic States.

“We are changing the name of our Council, which has developed its institutional structure and boosted its prestige in its region and beyond, to the Organization of Turkic States. Obviously, this historic change should not remain limited to rhetoric, it should be put into action as well,” said Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his address to the 8th Summit of the Turkic Council held in Istanbul on Friday.

The leaders of the council issued a declaration in April to change its name during the 8th summit held in Turkey and also instructed the foreign ministers and the international organization's secretariat to prepare the relevant documents to lay the groundwork for the decision.

"'Turkish World 2040 Vision" initiated by the council’s honorary chairman, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has been accepted as a strategic document to guide future cooperation in various fields where the Turkic states have common interests," the declaration said.

Instructions were also given to prepare a "Strategic Roadmap of the Organization of Turkic States 2022-2026" to realise the strategy’s implementation.

The council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental group with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

It consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan as member countries and Hungary as an observer state.

Turkmenistan also joined the Organization of Turkic States as an observer country.

