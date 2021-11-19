Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has agreed to end a 50-day hunger strike once authorities transferred him to a military hospital.

Lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili said the former leader would be moved from a prison hospital in the capital Tbilisi to the military hospital in the town of Gori on Friday night.

The transfer, proposed by Georgia's Justice Ministry earlier in the day, appeared to mark a breakthrough in a long stand-off that had prompted the United States and others to raise concerns for his health.

Demonstrators rallied outside the parliament building in Georgia’s capital in support of Saakashvili, who doctors say is suffering neurological problems after more than seven weeks on a hunger strike.

Worsening health