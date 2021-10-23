A roadside bombing targeting a Taliban vehicle in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least two civilians, including a child, and wounded four others.

Two bombs detonated as a Taliban vehicle was passing by, killing one child, district police chief Ismatullah Mubariz said on Saturday, adding that no Taliban members were harmed.

No immediate claim of responsibility

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Daesh group is active in eastern Nangarhar province, where it has launched frequent attacks targeting the Taliban.

A local hospital official said two bodies and four wounded civilians were transferred to the hospital after the attack. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.