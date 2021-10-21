Pakistan will keep its border with Afghanistan open for longer hours to support bilateral trade and the new Taliban-led government.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the announcement on Thursday after returning from a daylong visit to Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, where he met with Taliban leaders.

"We have increased the working hours for pedestrian crossing. In the past, it was eight hours a day, but now they can cross the border for a period of 12 hours."

Qureshi said Pakistan will provide humanitarian aid worth 5 billion rupees (about $280 million) to Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan will also try to resume flights with Kabul, which were suspended this month.

