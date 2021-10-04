WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestine's Abbas, Israeli ministers discuss ties
Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Freij are the second group of the Israeli cabinet members to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since the new Israeli government took office in June.
Palestine's Abbas, Israeli ministers discuss ties
In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks a meeting of the PLO executive committee and a Fatah Central Committee at the Palestinian Authority headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. / AP Archive
October 4, 2021

The Palestinian president hosted two Israeli Cabinet ministers for a late-night meeting, in a new sign of slowly improving ties between the sides.

Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Freij were the second group of Cabinet members to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday since the new Israeli government took office in June. 

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also met with Abbas at his occupied West Bank headquarters in August.

READ MORE: Palestine's Abbas: Israeli 'apartheid' could lead to 'one state'

The new Israeli government is comprised of eight parties spanning the Israeli political spectrum, from far-right hardliners who oppose a Palestinian state to dovish parties that support a two-state solution. 

Horowitz and Freij were joined by other members of their Meretz party, the most dovish faction in the coalition. Horowitz leads the party.

Recommended

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett comes from a small, hardline religious party, and he has ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state on his watch. 

But he has called for reducing frictions, primarily by taking steps to boost the Palestinian economy.

READ MORE: Palestinians have a new symbol of resistance — the spoon

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Abbas “stressed the importance of ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just and comprehensive peace.” Abbas' autonomy government seeks the establishment of a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank, Gaza  and occupied East Jerusalem — territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war.

Horowitz posted a picture of himself and Abbas on Twitter. “We have a shared mission: to preserve the hope for peace, on the basis of a two-state solution," he said.

READ MORE: Israeli troops watch as settlers raid Palestinian village in West Bank

SOURCE:AP
Explore
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar