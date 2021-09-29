Fast News

Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian shepherd near Mufaqara village and slaughter four of his sheep, before storming the village with clubs and stones, activists say.

Dozens of illegal settlers came to the West Bank village of Khirbat al-Mufkara, residents say, where they destroyed cars, damaged water tanks, and pelted locals. (Twitter/@JComm_NewsFeeds)

Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers have attacked a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, hurling stones at cars and homes and leaving several people wounded, including a Palestinian toddler, activists said.

Video of Tuesday's attack released by an Israeli rights group showed several shirtless settlers with scarves wrapped around their faces hurling stones at a cluster of homes and vehicles.

Israeli troops stood among the settlers but did not appear to be taking any action to stop them.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

Israeli police described it as a "friction incident" and said two Palestinians and a settler were arrested.

It said people were wounded on both sides and that it is still investigating the incident after complaints were filed on Wednesday.

A group of masked Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinians in the South Hebron Hills in the occupied West Bank, injuring at least 12 people including a three-year-old boy pic.twitter.com/jVtskRbyF3 — TRT World (@trtworld) September 29, 2021

Settlers attack shepherd, slaughter sheep

Later on Thursday police said officers arrested three people — one of them a minor — suspected of assault and damaging property in connection with the incident.

Sami Hureini, a local Palestinian activist, said a group of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian shepherd near the village of Mufaqara and slaughtered four of his sheep.

He said they then stormed the village itself, attacking residents with clubs and stones.

He said a four-year-old boy, Mohammed Bakr, was hospitalised with a head injury.

The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem released a video of the attack and provided a similar account.

It said Israeli troops fired tear gas at Palestinian residents and arrested at least one Palestinian.

An Israeli soldier can be seen throwing a tear gas grenade at the Palestinian who filmed the attack and then shoving him.

Illegal settlers in occupied West Bank

Nearly 500,000 illegal Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank, which Israel seized in the 1967 war.

The territory is home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

In addition to more than 120 authorised settlements, more radical settlers have established dozens of outposts in rural parts of the West Bank.

Israeli authorities are reluctant to dismantle them because doing so usually ignites clashes between the settlers and security forces.

The Palestinians and the international community consider all settlements to be illegal and an obstacle to peace.

'One of the biggest attacks in broad daylight'

B'Tselem said the illegal settlers who took part in the attack came from two nearby outposts, Avigayil and Havat Maon.

The area has seen a series of recent settler attacks. B'Tselem and other rights groups say Israeli forces often turn a blind eye to settler violence or side with the settlers in clashes with Palestinians.

"What Palestinians endured yesterday in the South Hebron Hills is is one of the biggest attacks in broad daylight by settlers on a Palestinian community,” said Hagai El-Ad, the director of B'Tselem.

"But it needs to be understood that this is not just random settler violence. This is strategic. Israel aims to forcibly transfer Palestinians from large parts of the West Bank."

Source: AP