Peace in Syria depends on Turkey-Russia ties: President Erdogan
Turkey's president was accompanied by the head of the National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as he met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk to each other during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday on September 29, 2021. / AP
September 29, 2021

Peace in Syria depends on relations between Ankara and Moscow, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in a summit with his Russian counterpart.

Speaking in the resort city of Sochi in southern Russia alongside Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, President Erdogan underlined the importance of his country's joint actions with Moscow in the context of the Syrian conflict.

For his part, Putin said that though his meetings with Erdogan were not always without problems, the institutions of their countries are able to reach resolutions between them.

He highlighted the significant role of cooperation between Ankara and Moscow in ensuring a truce secured last year after Azerbaijan liberated the Upper Karabakh region from neighboring Armenia's occupation, as well as a strong and permanent peace between the two Caucasian nations.

Touching on economic relations between Ankara and Moscow, Putin said Turkey's investment in Russia had reached $1.5 billion and Russia's in Turkey currently stood at $6.5 billion.

Major investment projects between the two countries continue as planned and bilateral trade between them has increased by 50 percent in the first nine months this year, making up for previous losses and achieving a major rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Putin at the investments in Sochi, where the meeting was taking place.

President Erdogan was accompanied on his working visit by the head of the National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

