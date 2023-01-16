WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from bomb blast at church in DRC rises to 17
The Daesh group claimed responsibility for the attack during a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese town of Kasindi.
Death toll from bomb blast at church in DRC rises to 17
President Felix Tshisekedi condemned the attack in the town of Kasindi in North Kivu province.
January 16, 2023

At least 17 people were killed and 20 wounded in a bomb attack on a church in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo claimed by the Daesh.

Congolese military spokesman Antony Mualushayi said the "terrorist act" happened in a Pentecostal church in North Kivu province's Kasindi, a town on the border with Uganda.

“Very saddened by the heinous crime. The father of the nation, his excellency Felix Tshisekedi, presents his most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, reassuring that the culprits will be arrested, prosecuted and punished. The administrative and security authorities evacuated the wounded to health centers, while the corpses were taken to the morgue," the Presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo said in a press statement.

READ MORE:Daesh-linked group suspected of carrying out deadly attack on DRC church

The DRC's communications ministry said on social media that the attack was apparently carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) - which the Daesh group claims as its affiliate in central Africa.

Recommended

The ADF is one of the deadliest of the more than 120 armed groups in eastern DRC, many of them the legacy of regional wars that flared at the turn of the century in the vast impoverished nation.

It has been accused of slaughtering thousands of Congolese civilians and carrying out bomb attacks in Uganda. 

ADF operatives have also planted bombs in towns in North Kivu in the past.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot