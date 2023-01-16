At least 17 people were killed and 20 wounded in a bomb attack on a church in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo claimed by the Daesh.

Congolese military spokesman Antony Mualushayi said the "terrorist act" happened in a Pentecostal church in North Kivu province's Kasindi, a town on the border with Uganda.

“Very saddened by the heinous crime. The father of the nation, his excellency Felix Tshisekedi, presents his most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, reassuring that the culprits will be arrested, prosecuted and punished. The administrative and security authorities evacuated the wounded to health centers, while the corpses were taken to the morgue," the Presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo said in a press statement.

READ MORE:Daesh-linked group suspected of carrying out deadly attack on DRC church

The DRC's communications ministry said on social media that the attack was apparently carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) - which the Daesh group claims as its affiliate in central Africa.