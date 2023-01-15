Fast News

At least five people were reported killed and 15 others injured in a bombing in the city of Kasindi that the army blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group.

At least five people have been reported killed and 15 others wounded in a suspected bomb attack at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese city of Kasindi, on the border with Uganda, the military said.

An army spokesman said the attack during a Sunday service was likely carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group that has pledged allegiance to Daesh.

"Despite the security measures put in place, the first indications show that it is the ADF which is behind this bomb attack," Anthony Mualushay said.

The ADF could not be reached for comment. The group has not claimed responsibility for the bombing.

"I just came back from the scene, where I saw the bodies of children on the ground," said Kasindi resident Alain Kitsa by phone, describing the atmosphere in the town as tense.

Long campaign against the ADF

This would be the first time the ADF targeted Kasindi since the group stepped up attacks in the region in 2014, local territorial administrator Charles Omeonga told Reuters news agency.

Omeonga gave a higher death toll of at least 10 people.

Kasindi is in a province where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against the ADF, which began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in Congo since the late 1990s.

The ADF pledged allegiance to Daesh in mid-2019 and is accused of killing hundreds of villagers in frequent raids over the past two years.

Source: Reuters