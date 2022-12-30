Sweden is set to take over the EU's rotating presidency from January 1 vowing to maintain unity on Ukraine and uphold free trade in the face of calls for a tougher response to US green subsidies.

Alongside Russia's conflict with Ukraine and trade, Stockholm has outlined climate crisis and protecting EU "fundamental values" in the face of disputes with Hungary and Poland as priorities.

The presidencyrotates among EU member states every six months.

But the main questions for Stockholm as it takes the reins of the 27-nation bloc at this tumultuous time could be how new dynamics in its own domestic politics play out, after Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson formed an unprecedented alliance with the far-right Sweden Democrats, on the European stage.

Helene Fritzon, a European Parliament member for the opposition Social Democrats, said there were "lots of pretty words" from the Swedish government over its plans.

A bigger worry is how the neophyte administration copes with the burden of helping navigate the EU through such choppy geopolitical waters, said Goran von Sydow, director of the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies.

"So many of the ministers and their closest political aides have very little experience of at all being at EU meetings,"said von Sydow.

Anti to traditional stand

Traditionally Sweden, which voted against joining the euro single currency, has had a slightly stand-offish relationship with Europe.