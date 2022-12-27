TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces capture 9 Daesh terror suspects in capital Ankara
The suspects were found to be in contact with Daesh terrorists in conflict zones and were arrested in simultaneous operations across the capital by counterterrorism and intelligence forces.
Turkish security forces capture 9 Daesh terror suspects in capital Ankara
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation. / AA Archive
December 27, 2022

At least nine people with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group have been arrested in Türkiye’s capital Ankara, security sources said.

They were caught in simultaneous operations across the capital by counterterrorism and intelligence forces, said the sources on Tuesday, asking not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were found to be in contact with Daesh terrorists in conflict zones, and a large number of digital materials and organisational documents were also seized in the raids, the sources said.

Operations are underway to nab one more suspect, the sources added.

Recommended

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation, and the country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times.

READ MORE: Turkish forces capture Daesh terrorist on Interpol wanted list

READ MORE:Türkiye 'neutralises' three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years