Identified only as MM, the terrorist was nabbed from the border province of Hatay while trying to sneak into Türkiye, the National Defence Ministry has said.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organisation. (Mehmet Akif Parlak / AA)

Turkish armed forces and gendarmerie have nabbed a Daesh terrorist wanted by Interpol in a "successful" operation near the southern border province of Hatay, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The ministry on Monday identified the terrorist - wanted by Interpol on a red corner notice - only by the initials MM.

"The person in question was successfully caught trying to infiltrate our country," it added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

Source: AA