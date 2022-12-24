UN envoy to Libya Abdoulaye Bathily has called on the country's leaders to put an end to the transitional period and set the ground to hold elections.

Bathily made the call in a speech on Saturday, the 71st anniversary of Libya's Independence Day, marked annually on December 24.

"This year, however, Independence Day feels bittersweet as it also marks the first anniversary of the postponement of general elections which were supposed to be held on 24 December 2021," Bathily said.

The UN envoy urged Libyans to make year 2023 as "a new era for the country, including through the holding of free and fair elections".

He also stressed that the UN will continue to work "constructively" with different Libyan parties and leaders "to prevent further division and avoid wasting more time".

Parliament withdraws law