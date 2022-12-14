TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye captures eight suspects linked to Daesh terror group
The suspects, who were arrested in Türkiye's southern Mersin province, allegedly provided financial and logistical support to the terrorist group and were active in conflict zones.
Türkiye captures eight suspects linked to Daesh terror group
Operations are ongoing to nab two more suspects, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media. / AA
December 14, 2022

Eight suspects linked to the Daesh terror group have been arrested in Türkiye’s southern Mersin province, security sources said.

Operations are ongoing to nab two more suspects, said the sources on Wednesday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The individuals nabbed in Mersin provided financial and logistical support to the terrorist group, and were also active in conflict zones, the sources added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

Recommended

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

READ MORE: Türkiye arrests over a dozen terrorists in separate operations

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years