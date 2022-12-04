Fast News

During an operation in Al Bab and Jarablus, Turkish security forces nabbed 13 Daesh and five YPG/PKK terrorists.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar chaired the country's latest cross-border operation against the PKK, Claw-Sword, which was launched on November 20. (AA)

At least 18 YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists have been arrested by Turkish security forces in northern Syria, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.

During an operation on Saturday in Al Bab and Jarablus, security forces nabbed 13 Daesh members, including a senior operative of the terror group, the ministry announced on Sunday.

Separately, five YPG/PKK terrorists, who were sent to Jarablus for plotting a terror attack, were also arrested by security forces.

During the search at addresses, Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, 253 cartridges, and 10 kg hand-made explosives were seized.

READ MORE: Sweden hands PKK/KCK terror group member to Türkiye

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched operations, both locally and abroad to prevent further attacks, including several counter-terrorism operations such as Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Türkiye will not allow existence of any terror group in region: NSC

Source: AA