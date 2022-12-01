Fast News

Türkiye will not allow the existence and activities of any terrorist group in its region, the country’s National Security Council has said.

"The existence and activity of any terrorist group will not be allowed in our region, and every necessary step will be taken decisively for this," the country's security body said in a statement after over three-hour meeting, which was chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

The counter-terrorism operations and their success both at home and abroad, and additional measures were discussed during the meeting of the council, the statement said.

The council also emphasizes that Ankara expects Greece, “which is indifferent to the dialogue proposals,” to end its activities of arming the Aegean islands that have non-military status.

Welcoming the acceptance of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as an observer member in the Organization of Turkic States, the council said it expects similar steps from other international organisations and countries.

