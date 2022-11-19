TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Strait maritime traffic returns to normal after suspension
The straight has reopened to maritime traffic after the Turkish-flagged container ship, Kappa was safely anchored in the Ahirkapi Anchorage.
The container ship experienced machine failure as it was sailing from Istanbul to the Russian city of Novorossiysk. / AA
November 19, 2022

Maritime traffic through the Istanbul Strait has returned to normal after a container ship malfunctioned.

The Turkish-flagged Kappa, which experienced machinery failure earlier in the day, was safely anchored in the Ahirkapi Anchorage by rescue vessels on Saturday.

Maritime traffic through the Istanbul Strait, one of Türkiye's two main waterways, was suspended after the 147-metre-long vessel, sailing from Istanbul to the Russian city of Novorossiysk experienced a malfunction, Türkiye’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Twitter.

Rescue vessels were dispatched to help the container ship after traffic was halted.

The strait was reopened to traffic at 2350GMT (2:50 am local time) following rescue efforts.

The Istanbul Strait is one of the busiest points in Türkiye for maritime traffic.

Malfunctioning vessels occasionally block the passage of vessels traveling to and from the Black Sea to the Aegean Sea via the Sea of Marmara.

SOURCE:AA
