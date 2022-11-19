Maritime traffic through the Istanbul Strait has returned to normal after a container ship malfunctioned.

The Turkish-flagged Kappa, which experienced machinery failure earlier in the day, was safely anchored in the Ahirkapi Anchorage by rescue vessels on Saturday.

Maritime traffic through the Istanbul Strait, one of Türkiye's two main waterways, was suspended after the 147-metre-long vessel, sailing from Istanbul to the Russian city of Novorossiysk experienced a malfunction, Türkiye’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Twitter.

Rescue vessels were dispatched to help the container ship after traffic was halted.