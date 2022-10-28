Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan launched a so-called "long march" on the capital Islamabad to demand early elections, piling pressure on a government already in crisis.

The former international cricket star was booted from office in April by a no-confidence vote after defections by some of his coalition partners, but he retains mass public support in the South Asian country.

Thousands of people are expected to join a convoy that will travel around 380 kilometres from Lahore to Islamabad over the next week, stopping along the way to hold rallies and gather more protesters.

"We need to rid the country of looters and thieves who are taking the country's money for their own interests," said Muhammad Mazhar, 36, who arrived in Lahore on Friday to take part.

"We need to save the country and change this system, so I am supporting Imran Khan."

Security has already been tightened in the capital, with hundreds of shipping containers positioned at key intersections, ready to block marchers should they try to storm the government enclave.

Clashes erupted between Khan's supporters and police during a similar protest in May.

